Visitation suspended at Lerdo Jail

Public visitation at the Lerdo Jail has been suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a scheduled maintenance event, the Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Visitation will resume on Thursday, according to KCSO.
