The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of annoying and/or molesting a child Thursday morning after the suspect was detained by family members of the 15-year-old victim.
Rolando Arrellano Castillo, 37, was taken into custody on suspicion of annoying/molesting a juvenile and battery, according to a BPD news release. He was booked into Kern County jail.
Around 10:58 a.m., BPD officers were dispatched to near the intersection of Texas Street and Liggett Street and observed Castillo being detained by several people.
Police said their investigation revealed Castillo approached the victim as she was walking home in the 1100 block of Union Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. Castillo grabbed the juvenile, kissed her on the cheek, and then directed her to kiss him on the cheek, BPD said in a news release. He told the victim he was lonely and grabbed her hand and wrote his phone number on it, the news release said.
When the victim returned home and told her family members what occurred, they directed her to call Castillo and to meet him, according to BPD. After they met at Union Avenue and Liggett Street, Castillo was detained by adult family members of the girl. Castillo attempted to flee and the family members used pepper spray and a stun gun to detain him until police arrived, according to BPD.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
