Alfred Luis Leon Jr. has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing last week in the 20 block of T Street.
Leon Jr., 42, was stabbed in the abdomen during the early morning hours of May 7, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died at 1:45 a.m.
The manner of his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.