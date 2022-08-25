 Skip to main content
Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison.

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m.

