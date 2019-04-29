The victim of a shooting in northeast Bakersfield Friday has been identified as Enrique Meza Guadron, 36, of Bakersfield.
Bakersfield police responded to a report of shots fired near 2801 Fordham St. and located two men with gunshot wounds.
Guadron was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 326-3558.
