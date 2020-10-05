The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal officer involved shooting in Mojave on Friday.
Mickel Erich Lewis Sr., 39, was shot by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy at 9:13 p.m. at Mono and K streets. Lewis died at the scene, according to the coroner's report.
According to a Sheriff's Office news release, the deputy initiated a traffic stop and, after a brief conversation, went back to his patrol vehicle. The driver then fled on foot a short distance before returning to his vehicle and reaching inside, KCSO said.
The KCSO release then said that the man charged at the deputy and the shooting occurred.
KCSO said a firearm was found at the scene.
The agency is investigating the incident.