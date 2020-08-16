The trail along the Kern River Parkway has served as a great spacious outlet to get out of the house during quarantine for bicyclists, joggers and, apparently, speeding drivers.
Peter Wollesen bikes the path daily during his work commute and was startled a few months ago when a man in an SUV barreled past him at what he estimated to be 40 mph. Wollesen filmed the incident showing the navy blue vehicle speeding past him near Yokuts Park.
“Perhaps if I wasn’t as experienced as a bicyclist, getting off the path might have been potentially dangerous,” Wollesen said.
Wollesen said there are signs clearly marked on the path that restrict motorists; however, the issue has persisted for at least a decade, he said. More recently, the problem has been more apparent due to missing bollards at certain parts of the path that typically serve as a barrier to vehicles.
“The water district sometimes needs to travel on the bike path and (the city) put these bollards in that are removable to let them do so,” Wollesen said. “They’ve been removed and not replaced. I’m not sure if people just got tired of (removing and replacing the bollards) over and over again or what.”
Some of the problem areas on the trail, according to Wollesen, include a stretch between 24th Street and Chester Avenue, a stretch between Mohawk Street and Coffee Road and at the San Miguel Commemorative Grove on Manor Street. He said some of the reasons people bring vehicles onto the path are for a shortcut to traffic, nearby parking while fishing and utilizing their car at various homeless encampments.
Wollesen recently photographed a part of the trail near Chester Avenue that is missing its bollards. He said he's seen vehicles on the trail as recently as last week.
Sgt. Robert Pair, public information officer for the Bakersfield Police Department, said the department has received one call since July 1 regarding a vehicle driving on the path. Pair said driving on the trail is a municipal code violation that can result in either a misdemeanor or an infraction.
Wollesen said BPD used to patrol the trail regularly with its motorcycle unit. However, Pair said BPD no longer has a unit dedicated to it.
“We had a specific unit for patrolling the river but I don’t believe it’s in existence anymore,” Pair said.
He did say the trail is part of a particular patrol’s route that's checked periodically. Pair said he'll be putting in a request to have city workers drive the trail and identify any missing bollards.
Many of the “problem” areas of the trail are operated and maintained by the City of Bakersfield. Joseph Conroy, spokesman for the city, said the Recreation and Parks Department is aware of the issue and discussed it at a Wednesday morning meeting with other city departments, Bike Bakersfield and the Kern River Parkway Foundation.
“(The) Recreation and Parks (Department) is currently working on identifying any missing bollards and will have them replaced in the coming months,” Conroy said.
Wollesen said he's not aware if there have been any serious accidents involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the trail, but doesn’t want to take any chances.
“It’s extremely unsafe (for vehicles to travel on the trail),” Wollesen said. “Especially big vehicles traveling at high rates of speed. It’s just a danger to the community.”
