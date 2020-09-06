The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle in a canal Sunday morning at Whisler and Driver roads.
According to the CHP's traffic incident page, CHP initially called for the coroner to come, but then called off the coroner, saying injuries were unknown.
At 6:44 a.m., the vehicle was found with about a foot and a half of it sticking out of the water with the trunk open, the CHP's incident page said.
