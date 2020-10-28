The Kern County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire on Tuesday evening in the Kern riverbed near the intersection of Chester Avenue and West Columbus Street.
According to a KCFD news release, firefighters responded just after 8 p.m. and evacuated multiple people from the area. KCFD personnel then began trying to put out the fire.
The fire department said an individual who initially evacuated the area at the request of firefighters ran back into the fire area despite it being a safety hazard. As a result, the individual suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital, KCFD said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a warming fire that spread to nearby brush, KCFD said. In total, 13 firefighters were on scene for about three hours and the fire was contained to six acres.