Various nighttime lane closures have been scheduled from May 11 to 13, according to a news release from The Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Closures have been scheduled for the two inside lanes on northbound and southbound State Route 99 in the vicinity of Ming Avenue, from 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in order to pave the median. One lane will remain open to traffic in each direction, the news release states.
On May 11, crews will be working on westbound Westside Parkway between Truxtun Avenue and Coffee Road between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and motorists can expect lane closures.
On May 12 and 13, there will be alternating and intermittent closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews restripe the two eastbound lanes on the Westside Parkway between Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue, the on- and off-ramps at Truxtun Avenue and Mohawk Street, and the two inside lanes on eastbound and westbound Truxtun Avenue.
The outside lanes on northbound and southbound Mohawk Street will also be closed for restriping Tuesday and Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The construction schedule may be changed or adjusted.
