Several events are on the horizon to honor Kern County’s veterans as Veterans Day is next week.
With COVID-19 precautions in place, some of the traditional events have had to be adjusted for health and safety reasons. However, many in the community wanted to ensure local veterans are honored in some way or another, according to Jim LaMar, president of Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
“We wanted to recognize that our efforts (to honor our veterans) were still underway,” said LaMar. “We’re going to encourage everyone to be safe and keep their distance.”
Here are some of the events happening in the coming days and weeks:
● The annual Veterans Day Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 26 and is free to all veterans. Cost for others will be $5. The menu features bacon, eggs, pancakes and drinks. The meal will be cooked and prepared by the Kern Law Enforcement Association.
● A World War II Memorial planning meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 26.
● The unveiling of new veterans' headstones will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.
● A 45-mile veterans' cruise will be held at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 11 that will also serve as a salute to seniors and essential workers. The cruise will go by memorials, American Legion Post 26 and six senior living facilities in Bakersfield. Hosted by the Bakersfield Car Club Council, the cruise is open to all classic vehicles as well as club and non-club members. Participants are asked to arrive south of South Laurelglen Boulevard by 10:45 a.m. as there are limited spots available.
● A Veterans Day Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 26. Menu items are $5 hamburgers and $10 tri-tip sandwiches. Veterans will eat for free. The bar will be open and the meal is cooked and served by Halliburton.
● A TV tribute for Kern County veterans will be presented by KGET-TV 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in lieu of the traditional parade. It is presented under the auspices of the Bakersfield Veterans Parade Committee.
● The third annual “Operation: Lights of Thanks,” presented by the United Veterans of Kern Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Association, will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 25. Organizers are seeking votive candle donations to be shipped or hand-delivered to Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Ave.
Know of other events honoring veterans for Veterans Day? Email them to local@bakersfield.com and we'll add them to our report.