Police released surveillance images Thursday of a man wanted in connection with vandalizing a downtown business and said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
The suspect spray-painted anti-gay slurs Jan. 1 on the In Your Wildest Dreams consignment store at 716 19th St., police said.
The man is described as white, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches, 200 pounds, and wore blue jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt with white writing and black shoes.
While hate crimes are relatively rare in Kern County, they're not unheard of.
In 2017, an Oildale man affiliated with a white supremacist gang was sentenced to 15 years in prison for firing a shotgun and shouting a racist slur at a Latino man and his family. The crime occurred in December 2012.
And in 2016, a Bakersfield man pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges in connection with threatening and throwing a drink at a Sikh man outside a California Avenue restaurant.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(1) comment
The suspect weighs a lot more than 200. More like 230-240
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.