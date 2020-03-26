Valley Strong Credit Union announced Thursday it will award $100,000 in assistance to local nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Nonprofit entities wanting to apply for the Valley Strong COVID-19 Relief Fund must be located in Kern County, file under tax section 501(c)(3) and their mission must address the needs of the local community, according to the release.
“Local nonprofit entities serve a vital role in our community,” said Steve Renock, president and CEO of the credit union. “It is our hope this small gesture will serve as a way to ensure essential activities assisting our local citizens continue during these unprecedented times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.