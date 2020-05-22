Valley Plaza Mall will reopen Saturday after closing its doors because of COVID-19.
The mall will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, according to the mall’s website. Social distancing directions will be enforced throughout the mall, according to mall spokeswoman Lindsey Kahn.
“If there’s a big group of people congregating in the middle of the mall, they will be kindly approached by security to ensure they follow these practices,” Kahn said.
Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the mall, according to Kahn. The reduced hours are in place to ensure time for frequent cleaning.
The mall is allowing tenants to establish their own protocols and would not speak on their behalf. It's unknown which stores will reopen immediately.
“We know some people want a sense of normalcy again,” Kahn said. “Everyone might not feel comfortable coming back, and that’s fine.”
