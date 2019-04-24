The number of local valley fever cases hit a new record in 2018, continuing a four-year increase, according to the Kern County Department of Public Health.
Last year, 2,937 Kern County residents were diagnosed with valley fever, up 7 percent from 2017.
The number is the highest number of new cases reported in a single year since 1992, health officials said.
This story will be updated.
Keep turning up the dirt and allowing the fields to go unprotected , and building more bike paths in this sewer and there will be more to die , Wake up
