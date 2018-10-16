A person working at Urbane Cafe on Mt. Vernon Avenue has been diagnosed with Shigellosis, according to Kern County Public Health.
The restaurant has set up a hotline for customers concerned about being exposed to the illness. The number is 1-888-648-1615.
Shigellosis is a contagious diarrheal illness caused by the bacteria Shigella. People who are infected may develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within a day or two of exposure. It usually resolves itself within a week but may require medical treatment.
Shigella is transmitted most often through food handled by an infected person. Anyone who has eaten food from Urbane Cafe between Oct. 2-15 may have been exposed and is urged to keep an eye out for any symptoms.
