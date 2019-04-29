The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno has provided the following dates of service for Msgr. Craig Harrison:

Message to parishioners

Bishop Armando Ochoa attended Masses held at St. Francis Church in Bakersfield on Sunday morning and read the following statement:

It is with pastoral concern that I inform you that the Diocese of Fresno has received a complaint of sexual misconduct and violation of appropriate pastoral boundaries involving a then minor child and Rev. Msgr. Craig Harrison during the time that he ministered in the Diocese of Fresno.

According to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People established by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops it is in keeping with our policies and procedures to notify all parish communities where the accused priest was assigned throughout his time in our diocese. This ensures that every reasonable effort is made to reach out to anyone who may have relevant information and encourage them to promptly contact their local law enforcement agency and the Victim Assistance Coordinator, Cheryl Sarkisian, at (559) 488-7400.

Notification of this allegation does not carry with it any presumption of guilt.