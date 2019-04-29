A third allegation against Monsignor Craig Harrison surfaced Monday when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno confirmed an accusation of sex abuse was reported two decades ago.
In 1998, a man reported the alleged abuse to the Firebaugh Police Department, and then later reported it in 2002 to the Fresno Diocese, according to Teresa Dominguez, communications director for the diocese. The diocese investigated and took no action.
“(The accuser) didn’t feel that it got its due attention in 1998 so he did return in 2002 to the diocese,” Dominguez said. “The diocese determined it to be unsubstantiated.”
The man said the abuse occurred at St. Joseph Church in Firebaugh, where Harrison served as pastor from July 1, 1992 to June 30, 1999.
“However, it’s our policy ... if we do discover something comparable that occurred in the past we bring it into the current conversation,” Dominguez said.
Harrison’s attorney, Kyle Humphrey, said he was surprised the Diocese of Fresno had revealed the latest accusation, given the circumstances of the allegation.
“Father Craig reported that allegation himself,” Humphrey said. “This is baffling because it was Father Craig who went to the police and diocese. The young man, from what I understand from my sources, had also accused his coaches and his parents. It was reported and found to be unsubstantiated.”
Asked about Humphrey’s comments, Dominguez said she couldn’t comment any further.
Firebaugh Police Chief Salvador Raygoza said Monday the department was “looking at possible past investigations.”
Harrison, 59, the popular local priest of St. Francis Church, was put on paid administrative leave last week after a man reported to the diocese he had been inappropriately touched by the priest in Firebaugh years ago. Then Saturday, the diocese said a second accusation had been reported in Merced, where Harrison served as pastor from Sept. 12, 1987 to June 21, 1989.
That brings the total number of accusers to three — two at St. Joseph’s in Firebaugh and one in Merced.
Harrison has been pastor at St. Francis in Bakersfield since 1999 and prior to that from June 22, 1989 to Oct. 16, 1991. He also serves as the chaplain for the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Bakersfield police said they have not previously investigated allegations of sex abuse against Harrison. And if a current investigation were ongoing, it would not be disclosed under department policy, spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said there is no current investigation of Harrison and that it could not disclose any past investigations or arrests, citing state law.
“From the best of my knowledge with arrest records .... we can’t release it according to law,” said Angela Monroe, the Sheriff’s spokeswoman.
Jim Ewert, general counsel for the California News Publishers Association, disputed the Sheriff’s Office position on releasing information.
He said California Government Code specifically allows for the release of information about arrests and incidents, unless to do so would harm an investigation or jeopardize the safety of a victim or witness.
“There is nothing in the law that requires them to withhold it,” he said.
In February, the Fresno Diocese announced it was launching a thorough investigation and would then release a list of names of priests accused of sexual misconduct dating back to 1922. It encouraged anyone who believes they are a victim to contact the diocese.
The review starts Tuesday, Dominguez said. The diocese is bringing in a former FBI executive assistant director, Kathleen McChesney of Kinsale Management Consulting, to review the clergy files.
The diocese comprises 87 parishes in eight counties, including Kern, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Inyo, Madera, Merced and Mariposa, and it has an estimated 1.2 million Catholics.
Asked if Harrison’s file would be expedited for review considering the recent allegations against him, Dominguez said she couldn’t comment on that.
“All I can say is his file will be included among others with a complete, thorough review,” she said. “That’s good news. It’s very objective. That’s why we wanted a professional to come in.”
(15) comments
Let's hope that anyone who may have knowledge or may have been harmed by Monsignor Craig Harrison will find the courage to come forward and contact law enforcement no matter how long ago it happened. Keep in mind that silence only hurts but by speaking up there is a chance for healing and protecting others today.
Judy Jones, SNAP "Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests" 636-433-2511, SNAPjudy@gmail.com
It really is sad.... just as some of you are saying, wait until the investigation is done. Well his character speaks volumes and accusations of this magnitude are detrimental, not just to him but his family. He has children and grandchildren.... all being affected by this. What we’re seeing is assumptions and accusations instead of innocent until proven guilty!
If Fr. Craig that this was the same guy coming forward again... with the original accusation why didn't he come out in the beginning and say that, if he "reported it himself." Did you report the first accusation yourself? What about the one from Merced?
Perhaps we should all delay judgement until a complete investigation by law enforcement is completed.How anyone can say anything at this time, without knowing if there is any truth to the aligations by not waiting until a law enforcement decision is made to press charges, it is just unfair.
Doesn't real matter anyway- he is most likely ruined for life in his profession; even if he is completely exonerated.
I think it's sad that people are defending or accusing until all the facts are in and an investigation in complete. I myself was a child of sexual abuse and I'm almost 40 and told nobody for years! Why because its embarrassing! You feel ashamed. For some of us just trying to move on and heal is what you want. Then when your there and you feel strong you speak up. If you have never been a victim you shouldn't say things you no nothing about "why didn't they say anything" everyone is different and deals with trauma different.
I stand with the victims of abuse! We should be having a prayer vigil for victims of abuse.... not an accused priest!
Attacking OR defending the man in social media comments or on local airwaves does nothing to change the ultimate truth. The fact that he has done many good things for our local community, or has adopted numerous children, or WHATEVER else has nothing to do with these specific allegations. After all, in this world we live in, acts of kindness/goodness don't cancel out criminal/evil acts. Like everyone else, I hope he is innocent, but I hope -all accused- are innocent until otherwise proven guilty. It seems as if a large part of the community (including some local radio personalities and other powerful folks) are attempting to exonerate him in the court of public opinion. Instead, everyone should let the justice system work as intended and let the truth chips fall where they may...
What did the Firebaugh PD do with the report? Didn't they inform the Fresno Diocese of the alleged incident then? Was the report deemed "unsubstantiated" simply because there was no physical evidence or witnesses except the priest and his purported victim? Did either organization interview other potential victims the priest had contact with at that time?
Plus the fact that people didn't believe accusers in 1998 because priests had much higher respect. If this case in 1998 was his word against the priests... who would authorities believed. Not only that the Dallas Charter came out in 2002, so I am assuming the diocese didn't interview until then. Put the pieces together people!
Interesting how the Dallas Charter came out in 2002 when this man was finally interviewed by the diocese. Went to the police in 1998... I smell coverup...
http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/child-and-youth-protection/charter.cfm
For those who know Monsignor Craig, we stand in support of him. He is a genuine, caring and honorable human. Yes he has adopted children and not only given love and his devotion to them but his church family as well. My husband and I have too adopted children. And let me tell you where they started was an abusive beginning. Be careful what you say.... as for the accusers making these accusations, amazing that they come forward after so many years. It’s shameful to those who live in fear and do come forward rightfully to seek justice. Those are the ones that need the support, not the ones trying to gain attention.
What about this man that came forward in 1998 where no one would believe an accuser? It was not until 2002 that people started coming forward because diocese were caught moving priests around, thats when Fresno Diocese interviewed this guy, I am assuming because of the Dallas Charter.
The hypocrisy of religious cults turns my stomach. I hope the people who were molested by this priest can find some comfort and relief in knowing that he's at least been publicly identified.
Hmmmm...numerous kids accusing...has a lawyer who was quoted in the paper calling past victims “pigs,” hidijg out at his lawyer’s condo on the coast, embracing evil Jagels and other totally corrupt officials and judges, and adopted 9 troubled kids...guilty
Another Concerned Citizen: You are innocent until proven guilty. He adopted troubled boys. He couldn’t take them all. He has done an amazing job with these boys and many in our community. Jealous people lash out. I pray he comes out unscathed by all this so he can continue to help so many people.
