The union representing Bakersfield police officers has dropped its lawsuit that attempted to block the release of police misconduct records.
The Bakersfield Police Officers Association filed a request for dismissal on Friday in its lawsuit against the city prohibiting the release of officer records, according to new court documents.
The move comes after a state court of appeals ruled late last week that law enforcement agencies in California must release police misconduct records even if the behavior occurred before a new transparency law took effect.
Brian Ross, attorney with Rains Lucia Stern St. Phalle and Silver, PC, out of Santa Monica who is representing the association in the case, said there were other factors in the dismissal as well.
"The judge permitted the ACLU to intervene in the case and did not limit their ability to seek attorneys fees," he said. "The BPOA still believes in the litigation that was filed. If not for some of these decisions that have been made, we would have continued to pursue the litigation."
BPD Chief Lyle Martin acknowledged the dismissal in a statement on Friday.
"We will continue to follow the law and work together with each and every employee of the Bakersfield Police Department to keep this city safe every day for every person who lives, works or visits," he said.
Stephanie Padilla, who works as an attorney at the Bakersfield office of the American Civil Liberties Union, said she is happy to see similar lawsuits being dropped all over the state in light of the recent ruling.
"These lawsuits were an obstacle to public transparency," she said. "Now that they are being dismissed, it allows for public access to these documents. This helps build trust with the public at large and provides a mechanism for the public to hold agencies accountable and fortify the trust between the agencies and the public."
California lawmakers voted last year to require police agencies to release records on police shootings and officer misconduct to the public. Police unions had sought to block old records, with some law enforcement agencies even destroying them. Attorney General Xavier Becerra also declined to release records from his office, saying the intent of the law was up for debate in the courts.
BPOA sued the city, including Martin, in an attempt to prevent records from being released.
Bakersfield Judge Eric Bradshaw had issued a temporary order last week prohibiting the city from releasing officers’ personnel records until at least May 2. The police union filed its lawsuit last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.