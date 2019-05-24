A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the Mill Creek Park area on Thursday.
The department said at around 8:35 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Harrier Way and Lewis Puller Drive on the west side of the Mill Creek Canal after getting reports of fighting and screaming in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jarred Charles Heilman, who had sustained major injuries in some kind of assault. Heilman was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the department said.
The suspect was seen by witnesses running southbound along the north side of Mill Creek Park, according to police.
On Friday at around 2:10 a.m., BPD detained 44-year-old Terry William Durpin in connection with the homicide. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder.
