The Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible live hand grenade in Delano on Thursday which it later "rendered safe," according to a press release.
The department said a bomb squad was sent out to the area of County Line Road and High Street at around 11:47 a.m. after the department received a request by the California Highway Patrol.
The squad discovered what seemed to be a live hand grenade and some shotgun shells in the area. The department said the grenade was missing several components needed to fully function.
The device was rendered safe, according to KCSO. The department declined to provide any details on how that was accomplished.
County Line Road was closed on both sides as well as a southbound ramp to Highway 99.
Highway 99 was not closed, the department said.
