LAMONT — Sunday turned tragic for two Lamont families when deputies say a man shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend and then later died in a shootout with authorities. But in what some might consider an Easter miracle, the woman's baby was delivered and is being cared for at Valley Children's hospital in Madera, according to family members.
"We're all in shock," said Martha Mejia, 46, standing outside her home midday Monday. Mejia is cousins with 36-year-old Javier Vidal, the man who deputies said shot his girlfriend and was killed in a standoff with sheriff’s deputies hours later.
Mejia said she and her daughter Maria Mejia, 24, performed CPR on Vidal’s girlfriend, identified as 34-year-old Auderyanna Diana Rivera by the Kern County coroner's office on Monday. The shooting happened at the home of Martha Mejia’s aunt and uncle, just a couple of houses down from hers on Florence Street in Lamont.
Martha Mejia said she could tell Rivera likely wouldn’t survive but she and her daughter took turns performing CPR and checking her pulse for about 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived.
“We still did CPR for the baby,” Martha Mejia said. “That was our main concern.”
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident began around 8:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a woman with a gunshot wound in the 7800 block of Florence Street.
Rivera was taken to Kern Medical, where she later died, but the baby was delivered.
The suspect, Vidal, fled with a 2-year-old son the couple shared and an Amber Alert was issued late Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Vidal later dropped the boy off at an undisclosed location and the boy was found safe around 11 p.m.
Vidal was located a half hour later in Pumpkin Center on Taft Highway, just west of Highway 99. He fired at arriving deputies, the sheriff’s office said, and after exchanging gunfire in an hours-long standoff, Vidal was declared dead at 4 a.m.
Martha Mejia said Vidal had been estranged from their side of the family most of his life until this past September when he reconnected with his father. He told the family he was trying to get his life together and was starting a gardening business, she said. The two had become close in the months since they met and Martha Mejia said Vidal was kind and happy and looked out for others.
But she said Vidal and his girlfriend, Rivera, pushed each other’s buttons and fought often.
“Both families are hurting,” said Oralia Vidal, Javier Vidal’s aunt. The shooting happened at her home after the couple dropped by with their son to visit for Easter, she said.
“My brother lost a son. Her family lost a daughter,” she said of the couple. “Now there’s both babies without parents.”
(6) comments
Of course he was getting his life together. He was a career criminal, PCP user, and PCP dealer. Society is better off with him gone.
Glad he died. Hope the baby survives. Maybe people could get married before having babies and make sure the guy is worth having a baby with.
Women need to learn that man will say and do anything to have sex. They need to be taught this early in life. This has been going on since Adam and Eve. Men also need to learn to be responsible and respect life.
Hope the baby survives. Glad the dad is dead. How about being married before having children and ensuring that the man is worth having a child by.
Everyone has the capacity to change
Absolutely correct!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.