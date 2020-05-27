The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a homicide investigation on Wednesday in Wasco in the 1000 block of F Street, according to a news release by KCSO.
Juan Carlos Ortega, 28, is wanted on suspicion of murder and a warrant for his arrest has been obtained. KCSO describes him as a Hispanic man, standing 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Ortega is believed to be driving a light colored four-door Honda Sedan with a dark colored passenger side door and hood, according to KCSO.
Ortega was last seen in the area of Lincoln Street and Haley Street in East Bakersfield, according to KCSO.
Deputies went to a residence at about 10:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a deceased individual inside. A man was discovered inside with multiple stab wounds, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.