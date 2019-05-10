A man died in February from complications of a gunshot wound he sustained in a 2004 shooting, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The department said 50-year-old John Christopher Thompson was found dead at around 12:34 a.m. on Feb. 28 at his residence in the 2200 block of Manley Ct. by officers with the Bakersfield Police Department.
The Sheriff’s Office said the death resulted from a gunshot wound Thompson received in a shooting on Feb. 29, 2004 at a club in the 1400 block of E. California Ave.
Five other people were injured in the shooting, but Thompson had the most severe injuries, BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said. No arrests were made in the case, which was closed for lack of leads.
KCSO said the case is now being considered a homicide. McCauley said the case has been re-opened and that if any suspects are found, there are options in terms of prosecution.
"It can still be prosecuted as homicide, but it can be an uphill battle because of the statute of limitations. A lot of time has gone by," he said. "We will re-evaluate the case now that it's being considered a homicide."
