The Fort Fire along I-5 north of Lebec has grown to 350 acres and the Kern County Fire Department has reported 40 percent containment, according to KCFD.
The fire was reported at 8:24 a.m. on the right shoulder of the highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The fourth southbound lane was closed by CHP at 8:39 a.m.
