Monsignor Craig Harrison, the popular pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for nearly two decades, has been put on paid leave for investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.
In a media release, the diocese said it had received an allegation on April 12 of sexual misconduct by an adult male who was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse. The diocese said it reported the matter to the Firebaugh Police Department on April 15.
Harrison, who has served at St. Francis since July 1999, previously was pastor of St. Joseph in Firebaugh, according to the St. Francis of Assisi website. The diocese said he also served at Our Lady of Mercy, St. Patrick's and Sacred Heart in Merced, as well as at St. Francis in Mojave.
The diocese also is conducting an internal investigation.
Harrison answered the door at his downtown home just before 9 a.m. Thursday, before the Catholic Diocese confirmed he was on leave. Harrison was on his cell phone and looked shaken. He told a reporter he hadn't heard anything about being placed on leave and was trying to find out more information.
On Facebook, Harrison vigorously defended his honor and wrote that he looked forward to his name being cleared.
He wrote: "Dear Friends,
"I just learned that I am on temporary administrative leave of my duties at St. Francis Parish, pending an investigation into allegations brought against me.
"I am heartbroken that I will not be able to fulfill the mission that God has given me. My entire priesthood has been devoted to service to God and His people. I have been honored to serve the people of the Central Valley for the past 31 years.
"I am also saddened that in today’s climate of fear, I have not been given any information to allow me to defend my honor and service to Christ. I do not know the motives of my accusers, any names, or the contents of any allegations against me.
"I will vigorously defend my honor from these allegations and look forward to my good name being cleared. Please keep me in your prayers during this trying time.
"Yours in Christ,
"Monsignor Craig Harrison"
This is the second recent allegation to rock the local Catholic community.
The Rev. Miguel Flores of east Bakersfield's St. Joseph Catholic Church was placed on administrative leave after senior church officials decided to take another look at 17-year-old sexual misconduct allegations involving him and a then-16-year-old girl. Church officials shared the news with parishioners on March 3.
Harrison, a Bakersfield native and Bakersfield High School graduate who became a Roman Catholic priest in 1987, is an immensely popular figure in the local Catholic community.
He serves as a chaplain for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department. He is a foster care advocate, the father of seven adopted children, and is the 2010 recipient of the Bishops Award for Catholic Charities.
In February, columnist Jose Gaspar reached out to Harrison about an upcoming worldwide summit hosted by Pope Francis to address sexual abuse in the church. Harrison told Gaspar in an email: "My hope is that ... the Catholic Church will do two things: Continue to publicly repent of their failings to minister to victims of clergy sexual abuse and offer healing; and continue — as has been done since 2002 — to commit themselves to greater and greater appropriate transparency when dealing with accusations by victims."
Harrison has been an affable local personality, participating in various civic events, competing in a local dancing competition and singing at the Bakersfield Media Music Jam show. He has a star in front of the Fox Theater’s “Walk of Stars.”
At the same time, he is almost an icon in Bakersfield Catholic circles. He is known for embracing social media and videos as a means of reaching congregants. For more than 40 years, Harrison has gone on an annual summer pilgrimage to the birthplace of his parish’s name-sake.
In 2010, Harrison wrote to The Californian that he was "beyond belief" when he read about a former Los Angeles Times religion writer who told a local audience he had lost his faith after spending eight years writing about Catholic Church sex scandals.
"It would have been a train wreck for me too if I had summed up thousands of years of history and ministry by placing blame on a few ministers (less than 4%) who have abused children, a fake healer, or an "in it for the money" evangelist,” Harrison wrote in a letter published as part of a column in the newspaper.
"I would love to give him a list of names who quietly and humbly sacrifice their lives for the Gospel and their communities. These are the same people that are on their way to Haiti. The same people who work in poverty areas, choose to serve the poorest of the poor, the sick and incarcerated and who live what they preach.
"It's easy to find the few 'bad apples.' But in my experience they are the minority. I have met great officers of the law, judges, doctors, ministers, who have made this world a better place."
Harrison is being represented by Bakersfield defense attorney Kyle Humphrey.
In a news release Thursday, the diocese asked that anyone with information relevant to the case contact Officer Ricardo Monay of the Firebaugh Police Department, who it said can be reached at 559-659-3051. Firebaugh is a small community northwest of Fresno.
The diocese also asked that anyone wishing to speak with its personnel contact Teresa Dominguez or Cheryl Sarkisian at 559-488-7400, or to call local law enforcement.
When are parents going to stop allowing priests, scout leaders , coaches etc. unsupervised access to their child. It’s not that the occupation turns them into predators it’s that predators are attracted to these leadership roles so they have easy access to our children.
Let's hope that anyone who may have knowledge or may have been harmed by Msgr.Craig Harrison and/or Fr Miguel Flores will find the courage to come forward and contact law enforcement no matter how long ago it happened. Keep in mind that silence only hurts but by speaking up there is a chance for healing and protecting others today.
Judy Jones, SNAP "Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests" 636-433-2511, SNAPjudy@gmail.com
Bravo! That message is very important. By not speaking up their behavior is enabled. This must stop.
Why can't the priests marry, to get rid of their desires in the normal way. Or at least don't take a vow of celibacy. THAT never works. God gave us emotions, desires and men .. lots so testosterone. Celibacy HAS NEVER worked, and wasn't meant to. Read your Bible...
Barbara,
Exactly. Men can be celibate for hours not lifetimes. The reason the abuse cases are mostly boys is that those are the ones they have access to.
When are we as Christians going to address the elephant in the room? I was baptized Catholic and married a Greek Orthodox. Same religion. The difference is to be a priest in the Orthodox church you have to be married. You can not pray away sexual desires. One simple and logical change would eliminate all of the problems the church has had for centuries.
