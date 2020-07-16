The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic accident Wednesday on State Route 178, east of Paul’s Place.
At about 3 p.m., Kori Marie Kolstad, 46, was driving a Ford and travelling eastbound at an unknown speed lost control of the vehicle, traveling onto the south shoulder of the roadway, CHP said in a news release. The vehicle eventually overturned onto the north shoulder of the road.
Kolstad was transported to Kern Medical where she died from her injuries at 4:39 p.m., according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
It's unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.
