The California Highway Patrol has reopened State Route 58 between State Route 184 and Fairfax Road following a vehicle fire involving a semi-truck hauling hazardous materials on Monday morning.
As of 2:10 p.m.., all westbound lanes were reopened and evacuation orders were lifted and the first and second lanes headed eastbound were reopened. The third eastbound lane and right shoulder will remain closed for cleanup, according to CHP.
At 9:17 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a vehicle fire involving a semi-truck hauling hazardous materials and CHP officers responded to the scene to investigate the incident. CHP units immediately started closing State Route 58 due the hazardous material contained within the vehicle on fire.
The trailer was loaded with 31,000 pounds of lithium ion polymer batteries that were packaged in 55 gallon steel drum containers, according to CHP.
At 9:15 a.m., CHP officers were dispatched for a report of a truck fire and smoke emitting from inside a trailer. The driver of the big rig noticed smoke coming from the trailer and immediately pulled over to the right shoulder and detached his truck from the trailer and called 911, according to CHP.
