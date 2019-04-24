The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two Bakersfield children believed to have been abducted by their father.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Bakersfield Police Department, which is looking for 8-year-old Miliana Aguirre and 4-year-old Daniel Aguirre. They are believed to have been taken by 31-year-old Michael Aguirre.
The children were last seen with their father on Tuesday in Marina Del Rey at around 5:45 p.m., CHP said. There are no known associated vehicles.
Aguirre has been described by CHP as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Miliana is about 3 feet, 6 inches tall, about 48 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and orange shoes, according to BPD.
Daniel is described by CHP as being three feet tall, 42 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. BPD said he was last seen wearing a grey Hot Wheels t-shirt, khaki shorts and blue Nike shoes.
BPD said Aguirre was involved in a domestic assault incident on April 22 at a hotel in the 3600 block of Wible Road. Aguirre took the children’s mother, who hasn’t been identified, and the children in a vehicle to various places around town before leaving to Valencia.
The department said on Tuesday they departed for Santa Monica. However, they stopped in Marina Del Rey near Glen Alla Park, where he left behind the mother and vehicle and fled with the children on foot.
The mother returned to Bakersfield and told officers about the incident, BPD said.
Aguirre has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for domestic assault, kidnapping, making criminal threats and false imprisonment. The department said Aguirre should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children are urged to call 911.
