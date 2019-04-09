Police responded to Cato Middle School on Tuesday afternoon after getting reports of shots fired near the school.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:45 p.m., officers were sent to the school, located at 4115 Vineland Road. BPD said a student found a bullet that had rolled off of a building.
Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said it was initially thought that someone was shooting in the fields west of the school and that one of the bullets had fallen from the air onto the campus.
However, McCauley said no evidence could be found of any shots fired near the school. No one reported actually hearing any shooting and there was no evidence that bullets were fired at the school, he said.
Cato Middle was placed on lockdown during the course of the investigation that has since been lifted.
