The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred in the 3800 block of Soranno Avenue on Friday morning.
At about 1:32 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area and located a man in front of a house suffering from gunshot wounds, BPD said in a news release.
The victim, Trevel Alexander-Marcus Warner, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Cason at 326-3868 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.