The Stagecoach Fire has burned 7,000 acres as of Thursday evening and is at 15 percent containment, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
As of Thursday evening, the fire has destroyed 13 total structures and has damaged one, according to KCFD. The fire's activity increased and pushed 2 miles east into the Sequoia National Forest, KCFD said in a news release on Thursday morning.
Additional evacuations have been ordered at Saddle Springs Road and Piute Mountain Road near Burton Mill, Clear Creek, Cold Spring, Liebel Peak, Piute Peak, Piute Springs, Rocky Point, and Saddle Spring.
Recommended evacuations remain in place in the area west of Old Ox Road east to Caliente Bodfish Road, between Quail Canyon Road south to Foxtail Canyon Road and Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road, and from the area south of School Street to Walker Basin Road.
A precautionary evacuation is in place from the west end of Owls Clover Road and Malivan Road east to the east end of Kendall Road, between Erdle Drive south to Piute Meadows Road, according to KCFD.
Road closures include Saddle Springs road 27502 from Caliente Bodfish Road to the intersection with Piute Mountain, as well as Piute Mountain from Walker Basin to the intersection with Jawbone Canyon Road, according to KCFD. Trails within this areas have also been closed.
