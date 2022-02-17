UPDATE: KCSO officials find hiker reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that a hiker reported missing Wednesday has been found after a daylong multiagency search.
Gab Song, 72, was reported missing in the Mt. Pinos area in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to KCSO officials.
He was reported missing out of the Torrance Police Department’s jurisdiction, and patrol deputies from the KCSO were dispatched to the Frazier Park area, where Song’s vehicle was found near a trailhead in the Mount Pinos area.
The vehicle was secure; however, Song was not in the area, according to the KCSO.
The KCSO Search and Rescue Unit joined the search, along with units from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which have joined an effort that includes three search and rescue teams, two helicopters, multiple snow-rescue vehicles and ground personnel.
The search is ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
Anyone having information regarding the missing hiker, is being asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110