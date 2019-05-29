The Bakersfield Police Department have found an at-risk man who went missing on Sunday.
The department announced Wednesday evening that Mount was located. He was originally last seen in the 1400 block of Truxtun Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Mount was considered to be at risk due to a medical condition, the department said.
