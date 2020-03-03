An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday morning on Taft Highway between Buena Vista Road and Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian while the vehicle was traveling westbound on the Taft Highway at around 5:40 a.m. The pedestrian suddenly crossed directly into the vehicle’s path, according to CHP. The pedestrian was thrown to the ground and was struck by several passing vehicles. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, CHP said.
Taft Highway was closed in both directions from Buena Vista Road to Interstate 5 for about three hours.
CHP encourages anyone who was involved in the collision or has any information regarding this incident to call 396-6600.
