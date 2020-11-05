The Bakersfield Police Department has received an update from the U.S. State Department confirming the reported death of the man who struck a Black Lives Matter protester in downtown Bakersfield in early June, resulting in the protester's death.
Timothy Keith Moore died in Baja, Mexico, on Sept 5, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD’s public information officer. Pair said the coroner’s cause of death was listed as an “accident or violence,” without any more information.
Pair said BPD plans on doing a case update into the investigation of Moore’s involvement in the death of protester Robert Forbes. He said the case has been reviewed by “multiple levels of personnel,” including BPD’s chief.
Moore was detained the night of the fatal collision on June 3, but was released later that night. BPD announced the day after Forbes was struck that his presence in the roadway was the primary reason for the collision. Witnesses at the protest objected and police later reversed course and said the investigation has remained open.
Pair said there is no estimated timeline for when their investigation on Forbes’ death will be updated.
“There aren’t any further details available (in Moore’s death) because I’m assuming it’s an open homicide investigation in Mexico,” Pair said.