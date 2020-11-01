Two Wasco men are in stable condition after being shot Saturday night near 15th and Broadway streets, but the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Kern County Sheriff Office deputies who were dispatched to Southgate Park on 15th Street in Wasco for a report of a shooting at around 8:20 p.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Lt. Joel Swanson, the KCSO public information officer.
KCSO is looking for two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.