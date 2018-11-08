Two men used stolen credit cards to purchase items at the Target on Rosedale Highway, police said.
The suspects entered the Target at 9100 Rosedale Highway and used the fraudulent cards around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6, police said. They were last seen entering a white Toyota Tundra in the parking lot.
Both suspects were described as Hispanic and in their 20s, according to police. One wore a blue shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a Seattle Mariners cap. The other is described as having a heavy build and goatee, and wore a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, black baseball cap and a gold chain necklace.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at 326-3846.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.