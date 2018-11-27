Police are trying to identify two men who fraudulently used someone else's personal information to purchase merchandise at a tire store in southwest Bakersfield.
The suspects are wanted on suspicion of identity theft and grand theft in connection with the Oct. 17 incident at Les Schwab Tires at 6725 Panama Lane.
Both men are Hispanic and in their 30s. One is described as 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, mustache, goatee and wore a ball cap and black T-shirt. The other is described as 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, black shaved hair, mustache, goatee and wore a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
