A man and a woman broke into a vehicle at The Marketplace and stole items, police said.
The theft occurred around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10, according to police. The suspects fled in a black 2000 Honda Passport.
The suspects are described as Hispanic, the man about 5 feet 10 inches tall, black hair, medium build, and wore a black button-up shirt, tan shorts and gray shoes. The woman is described as about 5 foot 8, brown hair, medium build, and wore a black shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and white baseball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
