Two men are wanted in connection with stealing electric fuel pump equipment from a Bakersfield gas station.
The theft occurred early Nov. 19 at the Valero Gas Station at 726 S. Union Ave., according to police.
One suspect is described as 25 to 35, bald, with a heavy build, the other as 20 to 30 and wearing a hooded jacket. They left in a dark blue Chevy van with white trim.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
