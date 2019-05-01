The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men wanted in connection with a homicide in northeast Bakersfield.
The department said it's believed the suspects are responsible for the murder of Enrique Meza Guadron and injuring another person at a residence at 2801 Fordham Street on Friday just before 7 p.m. Anyone with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call 326-3558.
