Two men are wanted in connection with a business burglary in the 2000 block of Columbus Street.
Both are described as Hispanic or white men 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet tall, police said. One has short black hair and black facial hair and was wearing a white T-Shirt, light-colored pants and black shoes, with a tattoo on the inside of his right arm.
The second suspect has black hair, a black goatee and wore a white Adidas sweatshirt, light-colored pants and white shoes with black laces.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Craig Trefz at 326-3535 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.