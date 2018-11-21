Two men are wanted in connection with an assault that occurred Tuesday evening at a Game Stop store on Rosedale Highway.
One suspect is described as Hispanic, 20 years old, 5-foot-7, about 140 pounds, black hair, wearing a black shirt and white pants, police said. The other is described as white, 20, 5-foot-8, about 170 pounds, brown hair, with tattoos on his chest and right arm.
Police released surveillance images of the suspects.
According to a social media post, the suspects assaulted two brothers.
One of the brothers spotted a man outside who he thought looked suspicious and informed a store employee, the post said. The other suspect, who was in the store, overheard what was said and began assaulting the brother speaking with the employee.
The other brother intervened and was also assaulted, according to the post. The suspects then stole merchandise and were "aggressive to others in the parking lot" as they fled, according to the post.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
