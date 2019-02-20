The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted for auto theft.
The department said a vehicle was taken from the 3000 block of Wilson Road between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 and midnight on Jan. 11. The suspects, a man and a woman, were seen on video surveillance in possession of the vehicle, which has since been recovered.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
