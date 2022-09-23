 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two suspects sought in Dutch Bros Coffee thefts

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for two separate burglaries that occurred at the Dutch Bros Coffee on South Chester Avenue.

On Sept. 14 and then again the following day, two separate suspects approached the front order window, reached the through window and removed the iPad from the designated register area.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget