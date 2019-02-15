Police have identified two suspects in Thursday's gun battle in east Bakersfield that killed an innocent bystander and wounded two other men.
Elias Maldonado, 18, and Antonio Maldonado, 21, are wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and gang participation, according to police.
The shootout stemmed from a conflict between two groups at an apartment complex in the area of Quincy and Haley streets, police said. Members of both groups drew guns and opened fire.
The person killed was a 50-year-old man who was not involved in the fracas, police said. His name has not yet been released.
In connection with the case, investigators have arrested Analee Garcia, 18, and Jose Bravo, 32, on suspicion of assisting/concealing a felon, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Anderberg at 326-3513 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.