Two Bakersfield High students were arrested Friday and the Kern High School District deployed additional police officers and campus supervisors on school grounds following a fight in a hallway Thursday morning during which a student was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife.
KHSD Spokeswoman Erin Briscoe said the students were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on campus.
The student who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and released.
The situation left some students surprised and questioning safety on campus.
“We need better protection. Anybody could just bring a knife,” said BHS senior Heaven Sanders. “I think we need to be more prepared for next time.”
Sanders had been on a field trip when the stabbing happened.
“I was thinking ‘I miss one day and someone gets stabbed’” she said. “I wouldn’t have expected this to happen. This shouldn’t have happened.”
Sanders said the school should consider metal detectors on campus. While she said it would be inconvenient, it may help make students and school employees feel a little more safe.
“If you don’t have anything to hide, it wouldn’t be that bad,” she said.
Sophomore Angela Banos said she has heard many students talking about the stabbing. She said she was surprised when she first heard about it.
“This is crazy,” she said. “I’ve never thought something like this would happen on campus.”
Despite the incident, Banos said she still feels safe at BHS, as police and security personnel are on hand if anything happens on campus.
Fellow sophomore Eric Webber said he’s not sure how he feels about the stabbing, besides the fact that he doesn’t think it’s a big issue.
“I feel like it doesn’t really change anything,” he said. “Students are acting like it’s normal.”
Bakersfield High staff had complained to board members in April about fights being frequent on the campus, both between students as well as between students and employees.
It is believed this is due to the district’s recent change in focus to a more restorative model of discipline, rather than relying on more punitive measures such as suspensions and expulsions.
Last school year, at least 10 teachers from across the district were assaulted by students, according to the district.
According to a school climate survey conducted by KHSD last year, 18 percent of students said they have felt unsafe at their school within 60 days prior to taking the survey, a significant jump from 12 percent in the 2016-17 school year.
In addition, 10 percent of students said in the survey that they did not go to school because they felt unsafe at school or on the way home from school, a 3 percent increase in the number of students who responded that way in 2016-17.
