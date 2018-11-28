Two people were stabbed Wednesday morning at a convenience store in east Bakersfield in what deputies said may have been an attempted carjacking.
The suspect may be one of the people who was stabbed at the Fastrip at Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street, according to sheriff's officials. The injuries were described as non-lifethreatening.
Deputies were called to the store at 10:16 a.m.
