Two people were critically injured in a shooting in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:43 p.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the 1300 block of Flower Street after ShotSpotter recorded shots fired in the area. When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year old juvenile and 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries.
The department said witnesses saw two people running away from the area. Deputies found several shell casings at the residence.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 861-3110.
