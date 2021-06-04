Two parolees arrested on suspicion of drug offenses after four pounds of meth found in residence

Two Kern County parolees have been arrested on suspicion of drug offenses after officers allegedly found four pounds of methamphetamine and a quarter ounce of heroin at a Bakersfield residence, according to a news release from the Kern County Probation Department.
The release says officers assigned to the Probation Department's High Risk Offender's unit conducted a home call in the 3100 block of River Boulevard on Thursday.
While at the residence, officers contacted Jose Padilla, 25, and April Sanchez, 20.
Padilla was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and a probation violation. Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of drug related offenses.