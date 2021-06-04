You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two parolees arrested on suspicion of drug offenses after four pounds of meth found in residence

Probation Dept

Officers with the Kern County Probation Department four pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of heroin and other drug paraphernalia consistent with drug sales during a home call in the 3100 block of River Boulevard, according to a news release.

 Photo provided by the Kern County Probation Department

Two Kern County parolees have been arrested on suspicion of drug offenses after officers allegedly found four pounds of methamphetamine and a quarter ounce of heroin at a Bakersfield residence, according to a news release from the Kern County Probation Department.

The release says officers assigned to the Probation Department's High Risk Offender's unit conducted a home call in the 3100 block of River Boulevard on Thursday.

While at the residence, officers contacted Jose Padilla, 25, and April Sanchez, 20.

Padilla was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and a probation violation. Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of drug related offenses.

Coronavirus Cases